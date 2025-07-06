Who will appear in 'Gen V' S2 from 'The Boys'?

Several 'The Boys' stars to feature in 'Gen V' S2

The Boys and Gen V share the same world and timeline, so it's expected that in the upcoming season two of the latter, several characters from the original show will show up.



So far, two supes have been confirmed to appear. They are The Deep (Chace Crawford) and Firecracker (Valorie Curry).

In separate news, the shooting on season five of The Boys has ended, and its creator, Eric Kripke, has penned a heartfelt post on social media as he bids farewell to the show.

“This is the last time I'll ever be on this set. It'll be torn down soon. It's bittersweet, but my primary feeling is gratitude," the producer wrote.

He continued, “We have the best cast, the best crew, the most fun story to write, and something that is impossible to predict: the right timing.”

“You wait your whole career to have maybe two of those things, if you're lucky. We got all of them."

"To #TheBoys family: thank you, I love you all. To the fans: thanks for watching, can't wait for you to see the grand finale. That's a wrap,” he concluded.

Season two of Gen V will be released on September 17, and The Boys' season five will air in 2026.