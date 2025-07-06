 
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas ‘ready to go public' with secret romance

Tom Cruise is planning proposal to new ladylove Ana de Armas after approval from kids

July 06, 2025

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas’ romance is reportedly getting serious as report claim people close to the couple are "counting down the days" until they make their relationship public.

According to Heat Magazine, the Hollywood star is intentionally keeping things private for now as he wants to avoid the intense public scrutiny that affected his past relationships, particularly with ex-wife Katie Holmes.

The report also revealed that Cruise’s adopted kids, Isabella and Connor, whom he shares with ex Nicole Kidman, have also approved of his new romance.

“People around him are a little surprised they haven’t gone public yet, but that’s very intentional,” the insider said of Cruise’s romance with de Armas.

“Tom’s keeping this private until all the pieces are in place, he doesn’t want outside noise getting in the way like it did with past relationships,” they added.

The insider continued, “Not that he’s hiding the fact that he’s wooing her, they’re both being very public with their dates.”

“But he was very traumatised by people’s reactions to his excitement over Katie Holmes and he doesn’t want to endure that again. He sees nothing wrong with keeping this close to the chest for now.”

Cruise introduced his new ladylove to his kids Isabella and Connor very early on and they are supportive of their relationship, the insider shared,

“It’s very obvious he’s already made his mind up and everyone in his world, his adopted kids included, has given Ana a two gigantic thumbs up.

“They are moving very quickly. He’s already talking about a proposal and wedding, he wants to be married before they start a family together and those close to Tom are assuming a wedding will be in the near future.”

