'Guilt trapped' Billy Joel confesses attempting suicide twice

Photo: 'Guilt trapped' Billy Joel recalls being madly in love with his friend's wife

Billy Joel has guilty for falling in love with Jon Small’s wife, Elizabeth Weber.

As per the latest report of RadarOnline.com, Billy made this shocking confession in the documentary Billy Joel: And So It Goes.

Reportedly, in his anguish, Billy attempted to end his life as he blamed himself for destroying the marriage of his best pal Jon Small.

Even though Jon Small forgave Billy Joel, the guilt spiraled him into a suicidal depression.

During the early days of his career, the future superstar spent time with Jon Small and his family, consisting of Elizabeth Weber and their kid.

This familiarity led to Billy catching feelings for Elizabeth and they having an affair.

Reasoning his action, Billy reflected, "I was just in love with a woman," adding, "I felt very, very guilty about it. They had a child. I felt like a homewrecker."

He even confessed that he tried to end his life twice for this reason, and "had no place to live."

"I was sleeping in laundromats, and I was depressed I think to the point of almost being psychotic,” Billy told the outlet.

"So, I figured, 'That's it. I don't want to live anymore.' I was just in a lot of pain... so, I just thought I'd end it all," he added.

Elizabeth also confirmed their relationship by stating, "Bill and I spent a lot of time together," and their "slow build" passion finally exploded.

Soon, Joel owned up to his feelings and confessed to his pal, "I'm in love with your wife."