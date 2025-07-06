Charlie Day's secret wish to join his wife Ellis' latest project comes to light

Charlie Day's major wish revealed

Charlie Day just shared how he will feel if he gets a chance to appear in his wife Mary Elizabeth Ellis’ show A Man on the Inside.

In a talk with PEOPLE magazine at the 20th anniversary of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia in Los Angeles on Tuesday, July 1, the 49-year-old American actor and writer admitted he “would love” to make a cameo in his wife’s latest Netflix show, A Man on the Inside.

Expressing his feelings as a proud husband, Day said, "I would love to be on her show, but I know they just wrapped their second season. I'll have to keep my fingers crossed for a third.”

For the unversed, Ellis is playing the role of Emily, who is a daughter of widower and retired college professor Charles Nieuwendyk [Ted Danson] in the American comedy television series.

In search of a missing ruby necklace, Charles works as an investigative assistant for a private detective, using a false appearance at a San Francisco retirement home.

Moving forward, he was asked if he would like to appear as a senior with an ageing makeover, to which Day jokingly replied, "I'll do it. I could do sort of a limp — whatever they want. I'll show up."

The Lego Movie star could not hold himself from applauding his wife’s performance in the series and revealed how proud he is of all the attention Emily’s role brought her.

"I mean, it's just the greatest thing. I, of course, adore my wife, and she's a fantastic actor. Everyone knows her from Sunny and loves her on Sunny, but she's been in all these great things, like Licorice Pizza, and she's incredible in that,” Day remarked.

It is significant to mention that A Man on the Inside, which debuted in November 2024, was quickly renewed for the sophomore season, and it will be released sometime this year.