Friday Jan 20 2023
Sophie Wessex was 'parted' from her 'newborn' daughter for THIS reason

Friday Jan 20, 2023

Sophie Wessex had a nerve-wracking labour experience with her daughter, Lady Louise.

Queen Elizabeth II's youngest daughter-in-law had to part ways with her premature newborn right after her birth.

Roya Nikkhah, royal editor at The Sunday Times said: “She was rushed to hospital for an emergency cesarian a month premature; Lady Louise was born a month premature and [she was] very, very small.”

“Sophie was actually parted from her daughter for the first days after she was born, which she found very, very difficult,” Rebecca English, royal editor at The Daily Mail, said. 

“A couple of years ago, when she went back to Frimley Park and met one of the midwives that was responsible for helping her deliver Louise,” Ms English explained. “Sophie just burst into tears; it was clearly still a really emotional experience for her.”

