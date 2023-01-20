HBO Max cancels 'Gossip Girl' reboot after two seasons

HBO Max series Gossip Girl which was a reboot of CW's popular show has come to an end.

Joshua Safran who served as the showrunner and producer on the series turned to Instagram to announce that Warner Bros. Discovery is not continuing with a third season of the reboot of CW's popular drama.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce GOSSIP GIRL will not be continuing on HBO Max.” he wrote.

It's also not confirmed yet whether Gossip Girl will remain on HBO Max after its series finale on Thursday, January 26, 2023.

Despite being canceled by HBO Max, Gossip Girl may stream on another platform, like season two of The Minx landing at Starz.

Safran in his Instagram post also mentioned that Gossip Girl is “currently looking for another home, but in this climate, that might prove an uphill bottle.”

He continued, "So if this is the end, at least we went out on the highest of highs.” XOXO, you know you loved her.

The reboot of the CW's popular series premiered on HBO Max on July 8, 2021. The 2021 version showcased a fresh and diverse version of hyper-privileged students at Constance Billard-St. Judes.

Unlike the original, which did not disclose the identity of Gossip Girl until the series finale, the glossy and expensive reboot established the identity of Gossip Girl.

This new concept initially received mixed reviews, with Vanity Fair's chief critic Richard Lawson calling the reboot “drab and toothless."

However, the second season was considered improved by the critics and currently holds a 100% on the Rotten Tomatoes.

“For the most part, Gossip Girl improves upon its flaws from its first season as it lets the characters embrace being wealthy, petty, and just absolutely messy,” wrote Diana Shen in her review for Paste Magazine.