 
entertainment
Friday Jan 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William needs to ‘challenge Harry’s version of the truth’

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 20, 2023

File Footage

Prince William has just been urged to keep Prince Harry accountable for his 'vindictive actions’.

Carole Malone, English television presenter, brought this shocking allegation to light. 

She made these admissions in a piece for Express UK and started it all off by taking a swipe at Prince Harry for his ruthless attacks against the Firm.

It read, “As for William, he should tell his truth about his brother Harry. About how sad he is that even after years of therapy he can harbour such anger, such toxicity. He needs to vigorously challenge everything the Sussex’s have said although not in a vindictive way but in a way where Harry has to be accountable because currently, he’s accountable for nothing.”

“William must challenge Harry’s version of the truth because without challenge it will go down in history as the truth. And I think that will ultimately destroy the Monarchy. Do King Charles and Prince William really want to sit by being noble and dignified while that happens in front of their eyes?”

“If not – they need to act. Now!” Malone added before concluding as well. 

More From Entertainment:

Priyanka Chopra recalls moment she worried her daughter wouldn't make it

Priyanka Chopra recalls moment she worried her daughter wouldn't make it
Emilia Clarke kicks off Sundance as film fest returns to mountain

Emilia Clarke kicks off Sundance as film fest returns to mountain
Jennifer Lopez had ‘PTSD’ before Ben Affleck marriage due to past breakup

Jennifer Lopez had ‘PTSD’ before Ben Affleck marriage due to past breakup

Andrew Tate, brother in prison for another month after Romania court extends detention

Andrew Tate, brother in prison for another month after Romania court extends detention

Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel reveal they couldn't tell when Jennifer Coolidge was 'acting’

Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel reveal they couldn't tell when Jennifer Coolidge was 'acting’
Piers Morgan says Alec Baldwin has done ‘a lot of denial of any accountability’

Piers Morgan says Alec Baldwin has done ‘a lot of denial of any accountability’
Netflix to bring series adaptation of ‘Geek Girl’ featuring gawky teenager

Netflix to bring series adaptation of ‘Geek Girl’ featuring gawky teenager
King Charles egg attack: Student pleads not guilty to threatening behaviour

King Charles egg attack: Student pleads not guilty to threatening behaviour
Brad Pitt reveals he used to be a chauffeur for strippers

Brad Pitt reveals he used to be a chauffeur for strippers
Jennifer Lopez says she’s ‘insecure’ and ‘suffer in silence’ after Ben Affleck marriage

Jennifer Lopez says she’s ‘insecure’ and ‘suffer in silence’ after Ben Affleck marriage
Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ shooting charges could be difficult to prove

Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ shooting charges could be difficult to prove
‘Euphoria’ Storm Reid expects 'more smiles' for her character in season 3

‘Euphoria’ Storm Reid expects 'more smiles' for her character in season 3