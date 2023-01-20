 
Gerard Pique, Clara Chia Marti put on loved-up display at recent outing after Shakira song

Gerard Pique and Clara Chia Marti put on a loved-up display during their recent outing seemingly responding to Shakira following her diss track.

According to Marca Magazine, the lovebirds looked very happy and care free and even locked lips during their visit to Kings League match.

"They were kissing, hugging and caressing each other in public showing that it is a relationship that right now goes from strength to strength,” the outlet quoted Lorena Vazquez.

It seemed like an apparent response to the singer's song which she dropped in collaboration with Argentine producer Bizarrap, lashing out at Pique.

In the song, the Waka Waka hitmaker seemingly referred to Marti as she croons, “You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio.”

In another apparent brutal dig at her former partner, the Colombian singer says in the track, “A lot of gyms, but work your brain a little bit too.”

