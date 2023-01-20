 
Friday Jan 20, 2023

Netflix Original thriller You season 4 episode titles revealed: Find out

Netflix Original highly-anticipated thriller You, starring Penn Badgley, is at last coming to the streaming giant in February 2023.

As revealed earlier, You season 4 will be released in batches of 5 episodes each. The first of which arrives on February 9th and the second batch on March 9th, 2023.

According to What's on Netflix, episode titles, writers, and directors for the fourth season of You have also come to the spotlight. They are as follows:

  • Episode 401 – Joe Takes A Holiday
  • Written by: Sera Gamble & Leo Richardson
  • Directed by: John Scott


  • Episode 402 – Portrait of the Artist
  •  Written by: Kara Lee Corthron & Neil Reynolds
  •  Directed by: John Scott


  • Episode 403 – Eat the Rich
  •  Written by: Justin W. Lo & Mairin Reed
  •  Directed by: Shamim Sarif


  • Episode 404 – Hampsie
  •  Written by: Michael Foley & Amanda Johnson-Zetterstrom
  •  Directed by: Harry Jierjian


  • Episode 405 – The Fox and the Hound
  •  Written by: Hillary Benefiel & Dylan Cohen
  •  Directed by: Harry Jierjian


  • Episode 406 – [Name to be revealed]
  •  Written by: Justin W. Lo & Leo Richardson
  •  Directed by: John Scott


  • Episode 407 – [Name to be revealed]
  •   Written by: Ab Chao & Neil Reynolds
  •   Directed by: Rachel Leiterman


  • Episode 408 – [Name to be revealed]
  •  Written by: Kara Lee Corthron & Mairin Reed
  •  Directed by: Rachel Leiterman


  • Episode 409 – [Name to be revealed]
  •  Written by: Hillary Benefiel & Amanda Johnson-Zetterstrom
  •  Directed by: Penn Badgley


  • Episode 410 – [Name to be revealed]
  •  Written by: Michael Foley & Sera Gamble
  •  Directed by: Harry Jierjian

