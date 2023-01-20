Netflix Original thriller 'You' season 4 episode titles revealed: Find out

Netflix Original highly-anticipated thriller You, starring Penn Badgley, is at last coming to the streaming giant in February 2023.

As revealed earlier, You season 4 will be released in batches of 5 episodes each. The first of which arrives on February 9th and the second batch on March 9th, 2023.

According to What's on Netflix, episode titles, writers, and directors for the fourth season of You have also come to the spotlight. They are as follows:

Episode 401 – Joe Takes A Holiday



Written by: Sera Gamble & Leo Richardson



Directed by: John Scott







Episode 402 – Portrait of the Artist



Written by: Kara Lee Corthron & Neil Reynolds



Directed by: John Scott







Episode 403 – Eat the Rich



Written by: Justin W. Lo & Mairin Reed



Directed by: Shamim Sarif







Episode 404 – Hampsie



Written by: Michael Foley & Amanda Johnson-Zetterstrom



Directed by: Harry Jierjian







Episode 405 – The Fox and the Hound



Written by: Hillary Benefiel & Dylan Cohen



Directed by: Harry Jierjian







Episode 406 – [Name to be revealed]



Written by: Justin W. Lo & Leo Richardson



Directed by: John Scott







Episode 407 – [Name to be revealed]



Written by: Ab Chao & Neil Reynolds



Directed by: Rachel Leiterman







Episode 408 – [Name to be revealed]



Written by: Kara Lee Corthron & Mairin Reed



Directed by: Rachel Leiterman







Episode 409 – [Name to be revealed]



Written by: Hillary Benefiel & Amanda Johnson-Zetterstrom



Directed by: Penn Badgley





