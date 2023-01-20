Blake Lively addresses ‘awful’ closure of lifestyle website, Preserve

Blake Lively has recently weighed in on the end of her lifestyle website, Preserve.



In a new interview with Entrepreneur, the Gossip Girl star discussed about Preserve’s short spell (one year) on the internet.

Calling the end of website as “awful”, Blake revealed, “I poured everything I had into that company and walking away from it felt like a death.”

Blake also expressed her unhappiness over press coverage that appeared to be delighted in Preserve’s closure.

The actress stated, “I began doubting my abilities and it was scary.”

Sharing details, Blake mentioned, “The website had never caught up to its original mission, which the reason for its closure.”

The actress said that the only person who supported her at the time was her husband Ryan Reynolds.

“The person whose opinion I trust more than anything in the world is also the person who's saying to me, ‘You got this. Go’” asserted Blake.

While talking about Betty Buzz, Blake ensured that she would not make same error like she did with Preserve.

“It's an interesting thing to claim as a woman: being detailed and being precise,” she noted.

Blake explained, “Because that can be weaponized against you as being difficult. And if someone makes you feel something often enough, you start to believe it's true, and you start to squash those things in yourself, and you start to see them as something that you don't want to bring to the surface.”

“And it's taken me 35 years to see that, like, that's actually a huge asset: how detailed I am and how precise I am and how much I care about quality. And it's not something that I should apologise for,” added the actress.