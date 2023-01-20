 
entertainment
Friday Jan 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Blake Lively addresses ‘awful’ closure of lifestyle website, Preserve

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 20, 2023

Blake Lively addresses ‘awful’ closure of lifestyle website, Preserve
Blake Lively addresses ‘awful’ closure of lifestyle website, Preserve

Blake Lively has recently weighed in on the end of her lifestyle website, Preserve.

In a new interview with Entrepreneur, the Gossip Girl star discussed about Preserve’s short spell (one year) on the internet.

Calling the end of website as “awful”, Blake revealed, “I poured everything I had into that company and walking away from it felt like a death.”

Blake also expressed her unhappiness over press coverage that appeared to be delighted in Preserve’s closure.

The actress stated, “I began doubting my abilities and it was scary.”

Sharing details, Blake mentioned, “The website had never caught up to its original mission, which the reason for its closure.”

The actress said that the only person who supported her at the time was her husband Ryan Reynolds.

“The person whose opinion I trust more than anything in the world is also the person who's saying to me, ‘You got this. Go’” asserted Blake.

While talking about Betty Buzz, Blake ensured that she would not make same error like she did with Preserve.

“It's an interesting thing to claim as a woman: being detailed and being precise,” she noted.

Blake explained, “Because that can be weaponized against you as being difficult. And if someone makes you feel something often enough, you start to believe it's true, and you start to squash those things in yourself, and you start to see them as something that you don't want to bring to the surface.”

“And it's taken me 35 years to see that, like, that's actually a huge asset: how detailed I am and how precise I am and how much I care about quality. And it's not something that I should apologise for,” added the actress.

More From Entertainment:

Jen Shah discloses why she won’t give interview to Andy Cohen before prison

Jen Shah discloses why she won’t give interview to Andy Cohen before prison
Gloria Gaynor speaks on Miley Cyrus’s Flowers: ‘torch of empowerment’

Gloria Gaynor speaks on Miley Cyrus’s Flowers: ‘torch of empowerment’
Dakota Johnson quips about Armie Hammer cannibalism scandal at Sundance Film Festival

Dakota Johnson quips about Armie Hammer cannibalism scandal at Sundance Film Festival
Selena Gomez reveals her relationship status with Drew Taggart: Deets inside

Selena Gomez reveals her relationship status with Drew Taggart: Deets inside
James Cameron says people are missing the point by watching Avatar 2 on the phone

James Cameron says people are missing the point by watching Avatar 2 on the phone
Netflix Original thriller 'You' season 4 episode titles revealed: Find out

Netflix Original thriller 'You' season 4 episode titles revealed: Find out
Regina King honours late son Ian Alexander Jr. on his 27th birthday: 'I see you in everything I breath'

Regina King honours late son Ian Alexander Jr. on his 27th birthday: 'I see you in everything I breath'
Rami Malek to star in limited television series in honour of Hollywood silent film star Buster Keaton

Rami Malek to star in limited television series in honour of Hollywood silent film star Buster Keaton
Riley Keough pays a heartwarming tribute to mom Lisa Marie, a week after her death

Riley Keough pays a heartwarming tribute to mom Lisa Marie, a week after her death
Gerard Pique, Clara Chia Marti put on loved-up display at recent outing after Shakira song

Gerard Pique, Clara Chia Marti put on loved-up display at recent outing after Shakira song
Priyanka Chopra recalls moment she was worried her daughter wouldn't make it

Priyanka Chopra recalls moment she was worried her daughter wouldn't make it
Emilia Clarke kicks off Sundance as film fest returns to mountain

Emilia Clarke kicks off Sundance as film fest returns to mountain