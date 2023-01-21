 
Saturday Jan 21 2023
Saturday Jan 21, 2023

BTS Jimin makes show-stopping debut at DIOR fashion show with J-hope by his side: Check out

BTS Jimin made his awesome debut at the DIOR fashion show in Paris after being made its global ambassador, and fellow member, J-hope joined in for support.

BTS Jimin was DIOR’s global brand ambassador, therefore he was invited for the fashion show in Paris. 

J-Hope was in Paris for Louis Vuitton on January 19. The duo boarded the flight from Korea to France, together.

According to Koreaboo, J-hope joined Jimin the following day, January 20, at the DIOR show. Jimin and J-Hope sat next to each other in the front row of the show.

The duo was welcomed with fans chanting at them and their wholesome interactions stole the spotlight.

Jimin donned a simple light grey blazer jacket over a beige turtle neck with matching light grey slacks,

Meanwhile, J-Hope was also seen at the event wearing a dark gray ensemble and with quirky and chunky high-top shoes, in addition to sporting his signature dark shades with hair slicked back.

Model Naomi Campell was also seated next to the duo in the front row and posed with them for the cameras.






