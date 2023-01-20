Kristin Cavallari doesn't want to date athletes anymore

Kristin Cavallari talked about her dating preferences in a podcast with ex-boyfriend Stephen Colletti and shared that she doesn't want to date professional athletes anymore as she has experienced that, as reported by Fox News.

Kristin was married to former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler and the two split in 2020. She revealed that she also dated NFL quarterback Matt Leinart and a hockey player.

Kristin said, "To be honest, I don't want to say anything I'm gonna end up regretting, but I don't think I want to date another athlete. I've done that. … I want to leave that in the past."

Kristin said about ex-boyfriend Matt Leinart, "Oh god, my first quarterback. … I dated a couple of athletes in my day, I will say. I'm actually still good friends with Matt. Matt is the nicest human being on the planet. He is such a great guy. But, yeah, I dated him when I was 18— my second half of my senior year."