 
entertainment
Friday Jan 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Kristin Cavallari doesn't want to date athletes anymore

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 20, 2023

Kristin Cavallari doesnt want to date athletes anymore
Kristin Cavallari doesn't want to date athletes anymore

Kristin Cavallari talked about her dating preferences in a podcast with ex-boyfriend Stephen Colletti and shared that she doesn't want to date professional athletes anymore as she has experienced that, as reported by Fox News.

Kristin was married to former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler and the two split in 2020. She revealed that she also dated NFL quarterback Matt Leinart and a hockey player.

Kristin said, "To be honest, I don't want to say anything I'm gonna end up regretting, but I don't think I want to date another athlete. I've done that. … I want to leave that in the past."

Kristin said about ex-boyfriend Matt Leinart, "Oh god, my first quarterback. … I dated a couple of athletes in my day, I will say. I'm actually still good friends with Matt. Matt is the nicest human being on the planet. He is such a great guy. But, yeah, I dated him when I was 18— my second half of my senior year."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry book branded 'very purple' for himself: 'Has no clue what it means'

Prince Harry book branded 'very purple' for himself: 'Has no clue what it means'
Dior Homme gives new life to age-old classics at Paris Fashion Week

Dior Homme gives new life to age-old classics at Paris Fashion Week
Prince Harry book countered by Royal 'game plan' of 'not showing guilt'

Prince Harry book countered by Royal 'game plan' of 'not showing guilt'
Lisa Marie Presley's daughter Riley Keough honours her late mother

Lisa Marie Presley's daughter Riley Keough honours her late mother
Prince Harry son Archie to think he is 'Spare' after bombshell book

Prince Harry son Archie to think he is 'Spare' after bombshell book
Prince Andrew left without spokesperson

Prince Andrew left without spokesperson

Tom Hanks reveals a karate kick got him the role in Splash

Tom Hanks reveals a karate kick got him the role in Splash
King Charles, Camilla seen cracking jokes in first outing since release of Harry's book

King Charles, Camilla seen cracking jokes in first outing since release of Harry's book

Prince Harry reacts to Omid Scobie's claim about Meghan Markle

Prince Harry reacts to Omid Scobie's claim about Meghan Markle

Wynonna Judd says tour after mother Naomi's death was an 'amazing healing experience

Wynonna Judd says tour after mother Naomi's death was an 'amazing healing experience
Michelle Williams on speaking against gender pay gap in Hollywood: ‘proud moment’

Michelle Williams on speaking against gender pay gap in Hollywood: ‘proud moment’
David Crosby wrote that heaven is 'overrated and cloudy' a day before his death

David Crosby wrote that heaven is 'overrated and cloudy' a day before his death