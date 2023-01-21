 
Saturday Jan 21 2023
Birth anniversary of Princess Diana's mother coincides with death anniversary of Queen's grandfather

Saturday Jan 21, 2023

Birth anniversary of Princess Dianas mother coincides with death anniversary of Queens grandfather

Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer on Friday shared an interesting fact about the birth of his mother with his followers on social media.

He said his mother was born on the exact same day that King George V, the grandfather of Queen Elizabeth, died in 1952.

Birth anniversary of Princess Dianas mother coincides with death anniversary of Queens grandfather

Sharing a picture of his late mother, Spencer wrote, "87 years ago today, in the small Norfolk parish of Sandringham, my mother was born - on the exact same day that, a few hundred yards away, King George V died. My mother would later give birth to two of her five children in Park House, the place where she was born. Greatly missed."

Replying to his tweet, a large number of people paid tribute to Diana, with many saying she had resemblance to her mother.

