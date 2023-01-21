 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 21 2023
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian teaches business sense to Harvard Students in Speech

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 21, 2023

Kim Kardashian has given a guest speaker session at Harvard Business School.

The 42-year-old SKIMS founder went to talk to the business students at the university in a bid to share her journey.

The mother-of-four arrived at Harvard on Friday and spent two hours talking about her shapewear brand. She was also joined by her co-founder, Jens Grede.

"Film crews were on hand to capture Kim's every move as she walked through the Cambridge campus. Naturally, the billionaire drew quite a crowd of students, professors, passersby and media wherever she went," reports TMZ.

More From Entertainment:

Birth anniversary of Princess Diana's mother coincides with death anniversary of Queen's grandfather

Birth anniversary of Princess Diana's mother coincides with death anniversary of Queen's grandfather

Expert explains how Harry's book affected Archewell brand

Expert explains how Harry's book affected Archewell brand

Prince Harry was given mysterious 'blue box' by aunt after Princess Diana death

Prince Harry was given mysterious 'blue box' by aunt after Princess Diana death
Prince Harry says hearing about Princess Diana 'body' was 'punch in the throat'

Prince Harry says hearing about Princess Diana 'body' was 'punch in the throat'
Prince Harry says Meghan Markle was 'pushed' into 'intense grills' in UK

Prince Harry says Meghan Markle was 'pushed' into 'intense grills' in UK
Camilla makes Kate Middleton parents enter from 'servants door' in Palace: Report

Camilla makes Kate Middleton parents enter from 'servants door' in Palace: Report
Meghan Markle rejected 'mentorship' from Sophie Wessex: 'She had Harry'

Meghan Markle rejected 'mentorship' from Sophie Wessex: 'She had Harry'
Prince Harry book branded 'very purple' for himself: 'Has no clue what it means'

Prince Harry book branded 'very purple' for himself: 'Has no clue what it means'
Dior Homme gives new life to age-old classics at Paris Fashion Week

Dior Homme gives new life to age-old classics at Paris Fashion Week
Prince Harry book countered by Royal 'game plan' of 'not showing guilt'

Prince Harry book countered by Royal 'game plan' of 'not showing guilt'
Lisa Marie Presley's daughter Riley Keough honours her late mother

Lisa Marie Presley's daughter Riley Keough honours her late mother
Prince Harry son Archie to think he is 'Spare' after bombshell book

Prince Harry son Archie to think he is 'Spare' after bombshell book