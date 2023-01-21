Reports of Shakira finding Gerard Pique infidelity with Jam jar spark meme fest

File Footage

Shakira sparked meme fest on Twitter after it was revealed that she found out that her ex-boyfriend Gerard Pique cheated on her through a jar of jam.

As per report by Show News Today, the Waka Waka singer came home from a trip to discover that someone has eaten from her jar of strawberry jam.

The Colombian singer knew neither Pique nor her kids, Sasha and Milan, eat jam which made her realize that someone else must have eaten it while she was away.

After this, Shakira came to the realization that her partner of 12 years and father of her two boys has been cheating on her.

Adding to it was the singer’s new track in which she opens fridge to find a head of her collaborator, Rauw Alejandro, on a platter, which seemingly confirms the report.

Ever since the news was reported, social media has been flooded with hilarious memes about the Jam Jar and the infidelity theory.

