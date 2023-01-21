Tori Spelling says her daughter Stella is not doing great

 
Tori Spelling shared an update about the health of her daughter Stella, 14, after she suffered from a hemiplegic migraine last week. Tori shared that the teenager is not doing very great as she has been to the ER twice now, as reported by Fox News.

Tori said, "She went to the ER now twice. Everyone knows she went once last week, and then you know she went a couple days ago and was diagnosed with a hemiplegic migraine."

She further added about her daughter's condition, "One side of you goes numb. It almost kind of mimics what a stroke would be. Her left arm went completely numb, she couldn't lift it. Then half of her throat, then her mouth—so it looked like she had had a stroke. She's still dizzy. She's nauseous. The migraine broke. They broke it each time she went to the ER."

Tori Spelling is mother to daughter Hattie, 11, and sons Liam, 15, Beau, 5 and Finn, 10.

