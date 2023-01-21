Victoria Beckham slammed for claiming being makeup free in beauty routine video: 'No make-up but 27 filters'

Victoria Beckham received serve backlash from social media users after she shared her beauty routine on social media.

On Saturday, January 21, Victoria Beckham shared a video on Instagram to show her beauty routine where she showed off her own line of cosmetics while explaining to fans that she was "make-up free" at the beginning.

As per Daily Mail, many of Victoria's 30.5 million followers expressed disagreement in the comments section that she wasn't natural. One comment said, "No make-up but 27 filters."

At the beginning of the video, Victoria filmed with no beauty products on, she said, "So, I'm here in Paris and I've just got out of the shower."

"I've got no make-up on, just my power serum on and my cell rejuvenating moisturiser, so my skin is prepped," the former Spice Girl said.

One fan wrote, "She’s my absolute hero and has been since SG’s .. but yes no makeup but 27 filters."

"I love you but foundation concealer and powder are make up my darling. Ding dong," wrote another.

Another fan wrote, "You have under eye concealer. Why is it so hard to be relatable to women ? Just plain honest. We wouldn’t think anything if you told us you have some concealer you are beautiful anyways."

"No makeup???? really? The filters are doing there thing!!!! I think your fab and super stylish but I wish you would be more honest and transparent young girls need not compare to filters!" a fourth comment read.

Victoria swapped her natural look with vibrant palette of makeup with a bright blue eyeshadow.