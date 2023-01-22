Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck enjoy ride in luxury blue Bronco in L.A 

 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 22 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 22, 2023

Jennifer Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck were spotted spending time with their blended family after attending star-studded premiere of Shotgun Wedding.

The beloved couple, also known as ‘Bennifer,’ were clicked while cruising around Los Angeles in a newly modified vintage blue Bronco on Saturday.

Lopez, 53, looked stunning as she sat on the front seat in the $265K Ford she purchased for Affleck, 50, as a birthday gift.

The Marry Me star - who recently gushed about her blended family with the Gone Girl actor - looked gorgeous as ever in a cream turtle neck and large glasses.

Affleck, on the other hand, carried his usual charm in comfy clothes as he drove in the city.

Lopez recently gushed about becoming a stepmother to the Oscar winner's three children while speaking with Extra at the premiere of her new romantic comedy.

“It’s going really, really well, it’s amazing, we have five beautiful, beautiful children, blessings…” she said of the children.

“We dropped one of them off at school today, and we were just kind of thinking about what our lives have become and just feeling so blessed and grateful for where we wound up in our lives,' she continued. 'It’s a beautiful night, that’s all I can say,” said the superstar.

Lopez stars alongside Josh Duhamel and Jennifer Coolidge in the Shotgun Wedding, which will be available to stream on Amazon Prime on January 27. 

