Sunday Jan 22 2023
Here's why Meghan Markle 'sticks out like a sore thumb' in royal family

Sunday Jan 22, 2023

Meghan Markle’s position in the royal family is “really difficult”, noted body language expert Spidey in a YouTube video on his channel.

He said that there’s a reason the Duchess of Sussex “sticks out like a sore thumb” to many observers in some situations, before noting that he “feels” for her.

Analysing her body language during their Netflix docu-series, Spidey noted that her career as an actor led to her unique dynamics with cameras.

The expert added that Meghan’s storytelling is different from Harry’s because she learned to give interviews as an actress and not a royal.

Spidey added that it makes her “stick out like a sore thumb” in the royal family.

“To her, that’s just her entire experience,” he concluded. “When the camera’s on, we act.”

