 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 22 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry helps Elizabeth Arden sell creams with viral frostbite story

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 22, 2023

file footage

Prince Harry’s now-viral story about his ‘frostbitten todger’ is helping sell the Elizabeth Arden cream he claimed to use to help him, reported The Daily Star.

In his extremely candid memoir, the Duke of Sussex revealed that he had what he called a ‘frostbitten todger' at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 2011 royal wedding, thanks to a trip to the North pole.

Prince Harry then revealed that a friend recommended the Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream to help him ease the discomfort, and now, according to sales reps, the cream is selling out like hot cakes.

According to UK healthcare company Boots, sales for the Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream have skyrocketed by 60%, while online searches went up by a staggering 180%.

Making the most of the free publicity, the retail store took to Twitter to remind users to make use of the cream during the ongoing winter 

More From Entertainment:

Prince William used 'banter' to downgrade Prince Harry

Prince William used 'banter' to downgrade Prince Harry
Ryan Gosling sparks anger as ‘The Fall Guy’ shoot shuts down Sydney Harbour Bridge

Ryan Gosling sparks anger as ‘The Fall Guy’ shoot shuts down Sydney Harbour Bridge
King Charles coronation: Anti-monarchists plan protests

King Charles coronation: Anti-monarchists plan protests
How Meghan Markle shows contradictory behaviour in Netflix docu-series

How Meghan Markle shows contradictory behaviour in Netflix docu-series
King Charles coronation plan: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle unlikely to attend events

King Charles coronation plan: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle unlikely to attend events
James Cameron encourages SS Rajamouli to make a film in Hollywood

James Cameron encourages SS Rajamouli to make a film in Hollywood

Ghislaine Maxwell brands Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre photo ‘fake’

Ghislaine Maxwell brands Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre photo ‘fake’
Aubrey Plaza rolls out to make 'SNL' debut with Sam Smith as guest

Aubrey Plaza rolls out to make 'SNL' debut with Sam Smith as guest
Jonathan Majors jacked up for 'Magazine Dreams' in old school way

Jonathan Majors jacked up for 'Magazine Dreams' in old school way
Here’s why Meghan Markle ‘sticks out like a sore thumb’ in royal family

Here’s why Meghan Markle ‘sticks out like a sore thumb’ in royal family
Amazon's 'Jack Ryan' beats Netflix's 'Wednesday' record

Amazon's 'Jack Ryan' beats Netflix's 'Wednesday' record
David Beckham lends jacket to wife Victoria Beckham in sweet gesture

David Beckham lends jacket to wife Victoria Beckham in sweet gesture