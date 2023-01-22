Prince Harry helps Elizabeth Arden sell creams with viral frostbite story

file footage

Prince Harry’s now-viral story about his ‘frostbitten todger’ is helping sell the Elizabeth Arden cream he claimed to use to help him, reported The Daily Star.

In his extremely candid memoir, the Duke of Sussex revealed that he had what he called a ‘frostbitten todger' at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 2011 royal wedding, thanks to a trip to the North pole.

Prince Harry then revealed that a friend recommended the Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream to help him ease the discomfort, and now, according to sales reps, the cream is selling out like hot cakes.

According to UK healthcare company Boots, sales for the Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream have skyrocketed by 60%, while online searches went up by a staggering 180%.

Making the most of the free publicity, the retail store took to Twitter to remind users to make use of the cream during the ongoing winter