King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla appeared in high spirits as they attended church at the Sandringham estate on Sunday following the coronation announcement.



Camilla and Charles looked equally dashing as they rocked warm dresses to protect themselves from the cold, with the monarch wearing a long brown coat and red scarf, while his wife teamed her matching brown coat with a fur-lined hat and black boots.



A large number of royal fans gathered to see the couple there despite the fog, chilly temperatures and frost-covered ground, greeting them after the service.

Prince William' and Harry's father and stepmother were all smiles, with Camilla cheerily waving to some schoolchildren who'd gathered to say hello. The King and Queen Consort's outing marked the first time they have been seen at church since the announcement of the King's coronation, to be Held on 6 May.

The event would be full entertainment as it would feature an orchestra and dancers as well as The Coronation Choir, which will be made up of members of community choirs from across the nation, including refugees, deaf people, NHS staff and the LGBTQ+ community.



Despite the announcement of the King's coronation, there are speculations and rumours that Charles III, who is the oldest person to become king in British history, would relinquish the throne to his son prince William.