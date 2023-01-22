 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 22 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles, Camilla make first public appearance after announcing coronation plan

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 22, 2023

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla appeared in high spirits as they attended church at the Sandringham estate on Sunday following the coronation announcement.

Camilla and Charles looked equally dashing as they rocked warm dresses to protect themselves from the cold, with the monarch wearing a long brown coat and red scarf, while his wife teamed her matching brown coat with a fur-lined hat and black boots.

A large number of royal fans gathered to see the couple there despite the fog, chilly temperatures and frost-covered ground, greeting them after the service.

King Charles, Camilla make first public appearance after announcing coronation plan

Prince William' and Harry's father and stepmother were all smiles, with Camilla cheerily waving to some schoolchildren who'd gathered to say hello. The King and Queen Consort's outing marked the first time they have been seen at church since the announcement of the King's coronation, to be Held on 6 May.

The event would be full entertainment as it would feature an orchestra and dancers as well as The Coronation Choir, which will be made up of members of community choirs from across the nation, including refugees, deaf people, NHS staff and the LGBTQ+ community.

Despite the announcement of the King's coronation, there are speculations and rumours that Charles III, who is the oldest person to become king in British history, would relinquish the throne to his son prince William.

More From Entertainment:

Jeremy Renner receives love and wishes from fellow stars as he returns home

Jeremy Renner receives love and wishes from fellow stars as he returns home
Zara Tindall takes a brutal dig at Prince Harry

Zara Tindall takes a brutal dig at Prince Harry
Prince William used 'banter' to downgrade Prince Harry

Prince William used 'banter' to downgrade Prince Harry
Ryan Gosling sparks anger as ‘The Fall Guy’ shoot shuts down Sydney Harbour Bridge

Ryan Gosling sparks anger as ‘The Fall Guy’ shoot shuts down Sydney Harbour Bridge
King Charles coronation: Anti-monarchists plan protests

King Charles coronation: Anti-monarchists plan protests
Prince Harry pockets £16million following success of ‘Spare’

Prince Harry pockets £16million following success of ‘Spare’
How Meghan Markle shows contradictory behaviour in Netflix docu-series

How Meghan Markle shows contradictory behaviour in Netflix docu-series
King Charles coronation plan: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle unlikely to attend events

King Charles coronation plan: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle unlikely to attend events
Prince Harry helps Elizabeth Arden sell creams with viral frostbite story

Prince Harry helps Elizabeth Arden sell creams with viral frostbite story
James Cameron encourages SS Rajamouli to make a film in Hollywood

James Cameron encourages SS Rajamouli to make a film in Hollywood

Ghislaine Maxwell brands Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre photo ‘fake’

Ghislaine Maxwell brands Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre photo ‘fake’
Aubrey Plaza rolls out to make 'SNL' debut with Sam Smith as guest

Aubrey Plaza rolls out to make 'SNL' debut with Sam Smith as guest