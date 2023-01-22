 
Victoria Beckham calls 'Love Island' host Maya Jama as Posh's 'muse'

Victoria Beckham was all praise for Love Island host Maya Jama after the successful first week of her season 9 hosting debut.

Maya Jama, who took over Laura Witmore as the host for the Itv show's host, wore a red suit by Victoria's fashion brand in a Sunday Times Style magazine shoot this month.

As per Daily Mail, Victoria also shared an Instagram post of Maya's recent shoo, where the host was dressed in Posh and called her "VB Muse."

The Sun reported that Victoria and Maya mingled at the British Vogue's Forces For Change initiative dinner last month at The Londoner hotel, after being introduced by editor-in-chief Edward Enninful.

The newspaper insider said, "The women discussed fashion after an introduction by Edward, who admires them both, and they hit it off well."

The insider continued, "Maya loves expressing herself with clothes and has long been a supporter of Victoria's work and, likewise, Victoria was delighted to meet the beauty as she has her finger on the pulse."

"Victoria thinks Maya is the future of the fashion world and hopes they can do more work together," the insider concluded.

