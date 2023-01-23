Jerry Schilling delivers an emotional yet funny speech at Lisa Marie's memorial service: 'Memphis, I will always love you'

Elvis Presley's best friend Jerry Schilling paid tribute to his daughter Lisa Marie Presley with a heart-moving speech at her memorial service.

On Sunday, January 22, morning, as the memorial service took place at Graceland mansion to celebrate the life of Lisa Marie Presley, Jerry Schilling, who was a member of Elvis' Memphis Mafia, recalled his first moments with baby Lisa Marie as well as the final days with the 54-year-old singer.

As per People, Schilling, 80, made a funny and moving speech in which he began, "Me and a girl named 'Memphis.' I always call Lisa Memphis. She had that attitude. And she always called me Jerry Schilling, always in that cadence. Her son Ben ... did the same thing. Jerry Schilling?"

Before the birth of Lisa Marie in 1968, Schilling recalled he was going to leave Elvis and Priscilla Presley's home.

"He looked at me and he said, 'You're not gonna stay for the birth of our daughter?' I said, 'I guess I will!' So I was here until Feb. 1," he said, chuckling.

Schilling said they "spent a lot of time together" during Lisa Marie's childhood and even offered her a job when she turned 18 or 19.

"She became my secretary, and any time I said that, she'd always correct me: 'I'm your assistant!'" recalled Schilling, who later managed Lisa Marie's career. "She had many responsibilities, one of which was to answer all the phone calls that would come in to me.

"Every couple of weeks, she would come in with a very disgruntled look on her face: 'Somebody else wants to talk to you about Lisa Marie.' They had no idea they were talking to her on the phone!" he continued.

The talent manager also revealed he was "honored and proud" to perform at "Lisa's wedding, Riley and Ben's wedding, more recently, Navarone," wedding, and shared that his nickname within the family is "Rev. J."

Schilling concluded his speech by saying, "As I was in the hospital with her father when Priscilla was giving birth, I was at the hospital with her mother when she left us. Memphis, I will always love you."