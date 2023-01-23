Sarah Ferguson uses Queen Elizabeth's quote as she pays tribute to Lisa Marie Presley

Sarah Ferguson showed her love for late Queen Elizabeth as she paid tribute to Lisa Marie Presley.

Addressing mourners outside the famous estate of Graceland, Ferguson used an iconic line from the Queen that "grief is the price that we pay for love".

The Duchess of York said it was a "great honour", as she stood delivering a speech today in memory of Elvis's only child outside the Presley family home in Memphis,Tennessee.

She told the mourners how she and Lise Marie knew each other by the endearing nickname "sissy" and that she had been with some people in the crowd "all their lives".



On January 13, Sarah had shared a picture with Lisa Marie to react to her death. She said, "I say hello to you everyday and I love you my sissy and I will continue to say hello to you everyday. You were my sissy, an amazing mother to Ben, Riley, Harper and Finley and a superbly loving daughter to Priscilla."

