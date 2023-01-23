 
entertainment
Monday Jan 23 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle has 'definitely been treated badly' by Royals

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 23, 2023

Meghan Markle's bravery has been wrongfully determined in the public, says celebrity.

Nicola McLean, star of I'm a Celeb support the stance of Meghan Markle, and her perception in public.

Nicola said: "I get a feeling that Meghan's ruthlessly ambitious and I've got no problem with that. I'm very ambitious, I live in a house of three men. We're all very ambitious people. We hate losing. We want to win.

"But we all do it in a nice way. Like if you met my boys, you'd say to me, 'oh my god, Nicola, they're adorable.' They're nice, but get them on a football pitch, and they're gonna win at all costs, but off the field, they're nice.

"I just get the feeling that Meghan doesn't have that sort of balance. She just seems ruthless, but I do believe that she was treated badly.

"Race has definitely come into it. No matter what anyone says. She's been treated differently because she's mixed race, and because she's an actress and she was married.

"She has definitely been treated badly. However, she could have done so much good but she's just gone about it so f***ing badly."

More From Entertainment:

King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla cross 13 million followers on Instagram

King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla cross 13 million followers on Instagram

Priscilla Presley gives heartfelt eulogy at daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s funeral

Priscilla Presley gives heartfelt eulogy at daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s funeral
Beyoncé lands in trouble for accepting $24M to perform in Dubai

Beyoncé lands in trouble for accepting $24M to perform in Dubai

Prince Harry's book makes Netflix want 'second bit of pie': Insider

Prince Harry's book makes Netflix want 'second bit of pie': Insider
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told they are 'royals', not 'Kardashians'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told they are 'royals', not 'Kardashians'
Prince Andrew not 'wise' to reopen sex abuse case after giving 'monster cheque'

Prince Andrew not 'wise' to reopen sex abuse case after giving 'monster cheque'
Prince Harry wanted to ‘marry’ this woman before meeting Meghan Markle

Prince Harry wanted to ‘marry’ this woman before meeting Meghan Markle
Princess Diana left THIS surprise present for Prince Harry after death

Princess Diana left THIS surprise present for Prince Harry after death
Prince Harry told to walk behind Diana coffin for public ‘sympathy’

Prince Harry told to walk behind Diana coffin for public ‘sympathy’
Prince Harry recalls one ‘headline’ he remembers from Diana death: ‘Show us’

Prince Harry recalls one ‘headline’ he remembers from Diana death: ‘Show us’
Prince Harry felt ‘guilty’ for not ‘shedding one tear’ on Diana death

Prince Harry felt ‘guilty’ for not ‘shedding one tear’ on Diana death
Lisa Marie Presley mourned in memorial service at Graceland

Lisa Marie Presley mourned in memorial service at Graceland