Robert Pattinson overtakes Paris Fashion Week in a skirt

Monday Jan 23 2023
Robert Pattinson has turned Paris Fashion Week on its head following his decision to bare the elements in a sparkling skirt.

For those unversed, the iconic moment was papped at Dior Homme Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024.

The blue pleated skirt was complimented by a brown plush jacket, with a layered turtleneck underneath.

The entire ensemble was also tied together with a pair of black knee-high boots and black socks.

The event included guests ranging from Karlie Kloss, Naomi Campbell, Gwendoline Christie, Eddie Redmayne and more.

Pattinson’s relationship with the fashion house spans over a decade, and the event was hosted to relaunch Dior Homme Sport.

