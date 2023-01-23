Sam Smith reacts to INSANE theory about Adele and themself

 
entertainment
Monday Jan 23 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 23, 2023

Grammy winner Sam Smith opened up on the comparison with British singer Adele.

During an interview with Drew Barrymore Show, the singer said, "Everyone seems to think that I'm Adele in drag.

Cause we've never been seen in the same room together, and if you slow down her voice, it sounds maybe a bit like mine. So people think that we're the same person, and I'm just in drag right now."

Earlier, an absurd conspiracy theory stormed the Internet, saying that London-based singers with matching vocal similarities make Adele and Smith one person.

Earlier, the 30-year-old revealed the craziest gift they've ever got was from Ed Sheeran.

The Stay With Me singer once gifted Smith a massive marble phallic sculpture that they expect to shift into a fountain in their backyard.

It's actually wild. I thought it was a joke," the Bad Habits singer said on The Kelly Clarkson Show last year.

"It's a 6-foot-2 marble **. It's two tons, and I'm gonna have to get it craned into my house."

Meanwhile, Smith highly anticipated new album Gloria set to release on January 27.

