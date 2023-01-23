 
entertainment
Monday Jan 23 2023
By
Web Desk

Madonna feels like ‘luckiest girl in the world’ ahead of 40th anniversary tour

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 23, 2023

Madonna feels like ‘luckiest girl in the world’ ahead of 40th anniversary tour
Madonna feels like ‘luckiest girl in the world’ ahead of 40th anniversary tour

Madonna took to her social media account and expressed her gratitude to fans ahead of her much-awaited 40th anniversary celebration tour.

The Queen of Pop, 64, was overwhelmed with emotions after the ‘massive’ demand for tickets prompted for her 40th-anniversary tour shows.

Madonna, on Sunday, shared a video on her Instagram and thanked her fans for the love. “I just want to say thank you to all of my fans for all of your love and support over the last few days,” she began.

The Material Girl added, “I don’t take any of this for granted, I feel like the luckiest girl in the world and I’m so grateful for all of your support.”

Madonna also teased what her fans can expect from her upcoming tour, saying, “I can’t wait to put the show together and have a moment with each and every one of you on the stage to celebrate the last four decades of my journey, and I don’t take any of this for granted.”

Madonna’s Celebration tour will be kicking off on July 15 in Vancouver, with total 35 stops across North America and Europe.

More From Entertainment:

Gerard Pique new flame Clara Chia Marti faces public humiliation after Shakira diss song

Gerard Pique new flame Clara Chia Marti faces public humiliation after Shakira diss song

Sam Smith reacts to INSANE theory about Adele and themself

Sam Smith reacts to INSANE theory about Adele and themself
Alec Baldwin will not face charges over shooting ‘Rust’ director Joel Souza

Alec Baldwin will not face charges over shooting ‘Rust’ director Joel Souza
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ star Jennifer Connelly says Tom Cruise deserves Oscar

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ star Jennifer Connelly says Tom Cruise deserves Oscar

Lady Gaga wants to ‘kill it’ as Harley Quinn in ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’: ‘Totally in the zone’

Lady Gaga wants to ‘kill it’ as Harley Quinn in ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’: ‘Totally in the zone’
Kylie Jenner fans ask her to change son’s name again: Here’s why

Kylie Jenner fans ask her to change son’s name again: Here’s why

Anne Hathaway admits 'Princess Diaries 3' requires ‘patience’

Anne Hathaway admits 'Princess Diaries 3' requires ‘patience’
Robert Pattinson overtakes Paris Fashion Week in a skirt

Robert Pattinson overtakes Paris Fashion Week in a skirt
King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla cross 13 million followers on Instagram

King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla cross 13 million followers on Instagram

Priscilla Presley gives heartfelt eulogy at daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s funeral

Priscilla Presley gives heartfelt eulogy at daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s funeral
Beyoncé lands in trouble for accepting $24M to perform in Dubai

Beyoncé lands in trouble for accepting $24M to perform in Dubai