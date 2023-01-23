 
Monday Jan 23 2023
Web Desk

Sarah Ferguson remembers late Queen in tribute to late Lisa Marie Presley

Web Desk

Monday Jan 23, 2023

Sarah Ferguson, the former wife of Prince Andrew, paid tribute to her late friend Lisa Marie Presley on Sunday with a heartwarming mention of the late Queen Elizabeth.

Friends and family of Elvis Presley’s only daughter congregated at Graceland on January 22 to pay tribute to her life and legacy, with Fergie also stepping up to deliver a heartfelt message for her late friend who she lovingly called ‘sissy’.

In her tribute, the Duchess of York shared: “I stand here with great honour because we called each other sissy, and I've been with you all for all your lives really…”

Fergie then went on to quote the late Queen, saying: “Sissy this is for you with affection. My late mother-in-law used to say that nothing can be said can begin to take away the anguish and the pain of these moments because grief is the price we pay for love, and how right she was.”

The speech came days after Fergie took to her Instagram to pay tribute to Lisa shortly after her tragic death was announced: “I say hello to you every day and I love you my sissy and I will continue to say hello to you every day.”

“You have been my devoted friend for many years and I am here for your family to support and love them. I am deeply saddened my sissy; you are in my heart,” she had added.

Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, died on January 12, 2023, just two days after attending the Golden Globes Awards ceremony with her mother Priscilla.

