King Charles' Coronation guest list: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to receive invitation

As the royal family has revealed the details of King Charles' Coronation plan fans and experts have begun to speculate about the guest list for the event.



Buckingham Palace has not yet released the guest list for the coronation, which is set to take place on May 6, but it is being said that all members of the royal family would be invited to attend the events.

There are speculations that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be invited to attend the royal event but the royals are unlikely to attend the the King's big event.



However, the new monarch is facing a two-fold dilemma as the Coronation draws closer, a royal commentator has claimed.



According to Daniela Elser, the first is the attendance of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the historic event. While a source claimed last month all members of the family "will be welcome" at the Coronation, the presence of Meghan and Prince Harry could be a distraction from the protagonists of the ceremony, Queen Camilla and King Charles.



Ms Elser wrote in the NZ Herald: "Basically, the couture-clad sideshow of the Sussexes would most likely distract the masses and the media from the King."

Given the drop in popularity the Sussexes experienced in Britain recent polls have suggested, the pair's public appearance may be confronted by an adverse reaction from bystanders outside Westminster Abbey, according to the expert.

Quoting Harry's interview with the Telegraph's Bryony Gordon, Elser said that Harry's stated mission to "save [the royals] from themselves".

She continued: "Does any of this sound like a man who now, having thoroughly said his piece, is going to happily live a life of quiet dedication to good deeds and reading to his chickens from the collected works of Eckhart Tolle? For the Palace, they are in a serious catch-22 pickle here. If they engage directly with the Sussexes’ laundry list of complaints, they will only add fuel to the media fire and prolong this storm. On the other, their policy of refusing to engage and stoically keeping their eyes forward is hardly doing them much good either if you look at the most recent polls."