Tim Allen reacts to Pamela Anderson claim on 'Home Improvement'

Tim Allen rejected the Pamela Anderson accusation of flashing on Home Improvement in 1991.

According to Variety, the 55-year-old claimed on the filming set when she was 23, Allen exposed his genitals to her when The Santa Clause star was 37.

The 69-year-old forcefully denied the accusation, "never happened," adding, "I would never do such a thing."

Excerpts from Anderson's memoirs from Love, Pamela, the former Playboy model said she met Allen on set.

"On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe," Anderson writes.

"He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath.

"He said it was only fair because he had seen me naked. Now we're even. I laughed uncomfortably."

Anderson-starrer Home Improvement played the character of Lisa the Tool Girl in the popular TV show.