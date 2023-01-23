 
entertainment
Monday Jan 23 2023
By
Web Desk

Brooklyn Beckham spotted sporting dad David Beckham's old England football shirt on day out with Nicola Peltz

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 23, 2023

Brooklyn Beckham spotted sporting dad David Beckhams old England football shirt on day out with Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's recent day out received attention due to their clothing.

On Sunday, January 22, Brooklyn Beckham was spotted wearing his father, David Beckham's number seven England shirt, when he went out with wife Nicola Peltz in Los Angeles.

According to Daily Mail, the couple was out for their leisure stroll, and were accompanied by their fluffy white pup, Lamb, who they welcomed to their family in October.

The young pair's outing comes after they shared their "week in looks" with Vogue, which added up to over $80,000 worth of lavish pieces.

Although, their outfits appear simple, they could be worth hefty sum of money.

Brooklyn Beckham spotted sporting dad David Beckhams old England football shirt on day out with Nicola Peltz


More From Entertainment:

Netflix to release 'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile' in February 2023 but only in few selective regions: Find out the regions

Netflix to release 'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile' in February 2023 but only in few selective regions: Find out the regions
North West meets new stepmother Bianca Censori-West for dinner, after shock marriage with Kanye West

North West meets new stepmother Bianca Censori-West for dinner, after shock marriage with Kanye West

King Charles coronation 'absolutely in chaos' due to Prince Andrew's latest move

King Charles coronation 'absolutely in chaos' due to Prince Andrew's latest move
Prince William, Kate Middleton read Harry's memoir Spare? Viral photo stuns fans

Prince William, Kate Middleton read Harry's memoir Spare? Viral photo stuns fans
Sean Penn will premiere doc he filmed in Ukraine at Berlin film festival

Sean Penn will premiere doc he filmed in Ukraine at Berlin film festival
Prince Harry’s ‘suicide’ training claims: The Duke's 'nonsense' sparks reactions

Prince Harry’s ‘suicide’ training claims: The Duke's 'nonsense' sparks reactions
Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez attends Joy Awards in Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez attends Joy Awards in Saudi Arabia
Prince Andrew's pal Ghislaine Maxwell claims authorities 'let Epstein die'

Prince Andrew's pal Ghislaine Maxwell claims authorities 'let Epstein die'
Tim Allen reacts to Pamela Anderson claim on 'Home Improvement'

Tim Allen reacts to Pamela Anderson claim on 'Home Improvement'
Spotify to trim 6 percent of workforce, content head to depart

Spotify to trim 6 percent of workforce, content head to depart
King Charles' reaction to 'Spare' is a slap in the face for the Duke

King Charles' reaction to 'Spare' is a slap in the face for the Duke
‘Congratulations Prince Harry’

‘Congratulations Prince Harry’