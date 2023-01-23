Brooklyn Beckham spotted sporting dad David Beckham's old England football shirt on day out with Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's recent day out received attention due to their clothing.



On Sunday, January 22, Brooklyn Beckham was spotted wearing his father, David Beckham's number seven England shirt, when he went out with wife Nicola Peltz in Los Angeles.

According to Daily Mail, the couple was out for their leisure stroll, and were accompanied by their fluffy white pup, Lamb, who they welcomed to their family in October.

The young pair's outing comes after they shared their "week in looks" with Vogue, which added up to over $80,000 worth of lavish pieces.

Although, their outfits appear simple, they could be worth hefty sum of money.



