Tuesday Jan 24 2023
Prince Harry teacher ‘humiliated’ him for not knowing ‘British History’

Tuesday Jan 24, 2023

Prince Harry is recalling the time he was ‘humiliated’ by one of his teachers.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex notes how his History teacher took a swipe at him for not knowing about his ‘relatives.’

Harry mentions: “Mr. Hughes-Games believed me to be the odd one. What could be odder, he said to me one day, than a British prince not knowing British history? I cannot fathom it, Wales.”

The Duke’s teacher added: “We’re talking about your blood relatives— does that mean nothing to you? Less than nothing, sir. It wasn’t just that I didn’t know anything about my family’s history: I didn’t want to know anything”

Harry mentions that he later had to confront Mr Hughes-Games after the class, asking the teacher to stop ‘singling’ him out in the class.

