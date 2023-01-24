Chrissy Teigen shares struggles of motherhood after third child Esti Maxine

Chrissy Teigen got real about the struggles that mothers have to go through, especially after they have given birth.

The Cravings mogul, 37, revealed on Monday, January 23, 2023, that she has to “bandage together” her wound days after giving birth to daughter Esti Maxine.

The model posted a photo to her Instagram Story of what appears to be a stain on her shirt in the car. “Wonderful,” she wrote.

The mom of three shared the first photo of her new-born earlier this month, that she had a C-section and it has it’s own learning curves and struggles.

“omw to bandage together both my wound and 3.8 second clips of Beyoncé performing in Dubai until I get a full hbo special,” she captioned the post.

She posed for the photo in a black mid-length dress, which had spots where she lactated as well as in the middle of her outfit. “My baby: wah,” Teigen wrote in the comments. “Me: learning to edit.”

The cookbook author wore a grey fedora, an oversized orange knit cardigan and a pair of tan suede stiletto boots.

Teigen revealed that she had to wear diapers after having a C-section, as she shared the first photo of Esti last week with the baby's older sister Luna Simone, 6, and 4-year-old brother Miles Theodore, via People Magazine.

A source told the outlet last week that Luna and Miles are "so excited" about their new sibling, explaining that Teigen and Legend, 44, "both really wanted to add another baby to the family. It's been a long road."