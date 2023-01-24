 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 24 2023
Kylie Jenner sparks fashion controversy over noose-shaped necklace

Kylie Jenner continues to make headlines with her fashion statements at the 2023 Paris Fashion Week.

The Kardashians star, 25, stepped out in the French capital and sparked yet another fashion-fueled controversy with Givenchy’s noose-like necklace.

Kylie, on Monday, was spotted leaving a Paris restaurant wearing a noose-shaped necklace. She paired the Givenchy jewelry piece with an electric blue figure-hugging dress and sparkly pink boots, also by Givenchy.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder dropped pictures of her outfit on Instagram. She gave fans a detailed look at her outfit.

However, the controversial accessory grabbed massive attention on the internet. Kardashians fans took to social media and reacted with comments, “This is disgusting. Omg." Another fan wrote, "wrong in so many ways."

Kylie previously landed in controversy after stepping out in a black velvet gown with a massive fake cut-off lion head attached to the front. She wore the dress to the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show.

The faux lion head was sewn onto the bodice of Kylie's dress. She completed the look with gold-toed shoes and a croc-skin bag.

