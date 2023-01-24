Brooke Shields recounts bashing Tom Cruise over his ‘ridiculous rant’

Brooke Shields revisited slamming Tom Cruise over his "ridiculous rant" about her autobiography in her documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields.

In her two-part documentary, the Blue Lagoon actor brings up the incident when in an interview with Matt Lauer, Cruise discussed her book, Down Came the Rain: My Journey Through Postpartum Depression.

Declaring psychiatric drugs were "dangerous," the Top Gun star said, "I've never agreed with psychiatry, ever. Before I was a Scientologist, I never agreed with psychiatry.”

“And then when I started studying the history of psychiatry, I started realizing more and more why I didn't agree with psychiatry," he added.

Following this, Shields slammed Cruise in her op-ed for The New York Times, writing, "I WAS hoping it wouldn't come to this, but after Tom Cruise's interview with Matt Lauer on the NBC show Today last week, I feel compelled to speak not just for myself but also for the hundreds of thousands of women who have suffered from postpartum depression.”

“While Mr. Cruise says that Mr. Lauer and I do not ‘understand the history of psychiatry,’ I'm going to take a wild guess and say that Mr. Cruise has never suffered from postpartum depression," she added.

The model-actor continued, "Comments like those made by Tom Cruise are a disservice to mothers everywhere. To suggest that I was wrong to take drugs to deal with my depression, and that instead I should have taken vitamins and exercised shows an utter lack of understanding about postpartum depression and childbirth in general.”

“If any good can come of Mr. Cruise's ridiculous rant, let's hope that it gives much-needed attention to a serious disease,” Shields blasted the Hollywood hunk for which he later apologized to her.

The incident was highlight in the film as Variety reported, "During one scene of the documentary, the camera zooms in on the headline ‘What Tom Cruise Doesn’t Know About Estrogen,’ from a New York Times op-ed she wrote in response to Cruise.”

“The Eccles applauded in delight, and did so again after actor Judd Nelson quotes his friend Shields at the time: 'Tom Cruise should stick to fighting aliens,'" it added.