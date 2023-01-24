 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 24 2023
By
Web Desk

Brooke Shields recounts bashing Tom Cruise over his ‘ridiculous rant’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 24, 2023

Brooke Shields recounts bashing Tom Cruise over his ‘ridiculous rant’
Brooke Shields recounts bashing Tom Cruise over his ‘ridiculous rant’

Brooke Shields revisited slamming Tom Cruise over his "ridiculous rant" about her autobiography in her documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields.

In her two-part documentary, the Blue Lagoon actor brings up the incident when in an interview with Matt Lauer, Cruise discussed her book, Down Came the Rain: My Journey Through Postpartum Depression.

Declaring psychiatric drugs were "dangerous," the Top Gun star said, "I've never agreed with psychiatry, ever. Before I was a Scientologist, I never agreed with psychiatry.”

“And then when I started studying the history of psychiatry, I started realizing more and more why I didn't agree with psychiatry," he added.

Following this, Shields slammed Cruise in her op-ed for The New York Times, writing, "I WAS hoping it wouldn't come to this, but after Tom Cruise's interview with Matt Lauer on the NBC show Today last week, I feel compelled to speak not just for myself but also for the hundreds of thousands of women who have suffered from postpartum depression.”

“While Mr. Cruise says that Mr. Lauer and I do not ‘understand the history of psychiatry,’ I'm going to take a wild guess and say that Mr. Cruise has never suffered from postpartum depression," she added.

The model-actor continued, "Comments like those made by Tom Cruise are a disservice to mothers everywhere. To suggest that I was wrong to take drugs to deal with my depression, and that instead I should have taken vitamins and exercised shows an utter lack of understanding about postpartum depression and childbirth in general.”

“If any good can come of Mr. Cruise's ridiculous rant, let's hope that it gives much-needed attention to a serious disease,” Shields blasted the Hollywood hunk for which he later apologized to her.

The incident was highlight in the film as Variety reported, "During one scene of the documentary, the camera zooms in on the headline ‘What Tom Cruise Doesn’t Know About Estrogen,’ from a New York Times op-ed she wrote in response to Cruise.”

“The Eccles applauded in delight, and did so again after actor Judd Nelson quotes his friend Shields at the time: 'Tom Cruise should stick to fighting aliens,'" it added.

More From Entertainment:

Netflix ‘You’: Will Love Quinn return in Season 4?

Netflix ‘You’: Will Love Quinn return in Season 4?
Kylie Jenner sparks fashion controversy over noose-shaped necklace

Kylie Jenner sparks fashion controversy over noose-shaped necklace
Real reason why Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott broke up

Real reason why Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott broke up

Jennifer Garner join ex Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez at daughter’s musical recital

Jennifer Garner join ex Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez at daughter’s musical recital

Khloé Kardashian remembers Tristan Thompson’s late mother in moving tribute: Photos

Khloé Kardashian remembers Tristan Thompson’s late mother in moving tribute: Photos
‘Game of Thrones’ Jason Momoa, Emilia Clarke reunite at Sundance Film Festival

‘Game of Thrones’ Jason Momoa, Emilia Clarke reunite at Sundance Film Festival
‘Top Gun’ among blockbuster sequels targeting Oscar noms

‘Top Gun’ among blockbuster sequels targeting Oscar noms
Chrissy Teigen shares struggles of motherhood after third child Esti Maxine

Chrissy Teigen shares struggles of motherhood after third child Esti Maxine
Meghan Markle’s concerns about Prince Harry memoir disclosed

Meghan Markle’s concerns about Prince Harry memoir disclosed
Britney Spears to reportedly sell new mansion for $12 million

Britney Spears to reportedly sell new mansion for $12 million

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck wedding ceremony was ‘mindfulness, meditation’ inspired

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck wedding ceremony was ‘mindfulness, meditation’ inspired
Netflix boss justifies 'cancelled shows', fans not convinced

Netflix boss justifies 'cancelled shows', fans not convinced