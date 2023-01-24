 
Tuesday Jan 24 2023
Prince Harry a ‘shoo in’ to win Grammy for ‘Spare’ audiobook: Meghan Markle

Tuesday Jan 24, 2023

Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle reportedly thinks he is a ‘shoo in’ to win a Grammy next year for his narration of his own explosive memoir Spare.

As per Daily Mail, Meghan and her team thinks that the Duke of Sussex has a great chance at winning the Best-Spoken Word (Best Audiobook, Narration & Storytelling Recording) Grammy for his audiobook version of Spare.

Talking about the possibility, an insider said: “He’s a natural storyteller, has a soothing voice and even sings on the audio version.”

“Hollywood loves him. He’s got the gift of the gab and a fun sense of humour. He’s the one with the star power. There’s even been talk about Harry appearing on the upcoming Academy Awards as a possible presenter,” the source added.

Referring to Prince Harry singing a verse of Elton John’s Your Song in a chapter where he talks of the 2007 tribute concert for his late mom Princess Diana, the insider said: “It was Harry’s decision to sing Elton John’s song in the audiobook. Who knew he could sing?”

“Meghan thinks he’s up there with President Obama, who won the same award a few years back,” the source continued.

The 2023 Grammys are scheduled for February 5, with Best-Spoken Word album nominees including Viola Davis, Questlove, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jamie Foxx and Mel Brooks; Meghan believes Prince Harry will be nominated next year in 2024. 

