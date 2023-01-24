James Gunn claps back at fan's tweet on casting marvel actors in DC movies

File Footage

James Gunn responded to a fan's tweet who is hoping that marvel actors don't follow the director to DCU.



The Suicide Squad creator and Peter Safran are serving as the new bosses of the DC Universe and it has already created a lot of noise.

Gunn, 56, who also served as the director on The Guardians of the Galaxy is best known to have a close-knit relationship with the actors he works with and some fans are suggesting that he should not bring Marvel actors into the new DC films.

An internet user on Twitter mentioned Gunn in a tweet while asking him not to “encourage” his Guardians cast to “follow” him to DCU suggesting to “find fresh actors that can craft brilliant characters and forge new memories for audiences.”

Gunn quickly responded back to the tweet to clarify and provide details regarding the casting process of the films he’s working on.

“In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier“We have hundreds of roles to cast. As I’ve always done, some will be brand new faces, some will be actors I’ve worked with before, & some will be actors you know who I’ve never worked with,” Gunn tweeted.

“What matters most is the actor fits the role & they’re easy to work with.” he wrote.

Previously in December, 2022, Gunn said on social media that Superman was “a huge priority” in the new era of the DC Universe.

In addition to that news, he also announced that Henry Cavill would not be returning to the role of the Man of Steel as they were writing a movie with a younger version of the superhero part of Superman’s life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill,” he tweeted.

“But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we’re big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future.” he added.

Gunn also teased that by the end of the month, he would announce some of the slate for DC that is coming.