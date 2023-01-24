'Everything Everywhere' proves unlikely Oscar heavyweight with 11 nominations

 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 24 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 24, 2023

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" dominated the 95th Academy Awards with 11 nods as Hollywood heaped honours on big-screen movies like “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Avatar: The Way of Water”.

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" has proved an unlikely Oscar heavyweight against the expectations of even its makers. 

Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan’s multiverse-skipping sci-fi indie landed a leading 11 nominations on Tuesday, including nods for Michelle Yeoh and comeback kid Ke Huy Quan, the former child star of “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.” 

On the other hand, Yeoh became the first Asian actor nominated for the best actress.

The most nominated films at this year's Oscars include:

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"  - 11 nominations

"All Quiet on the Western Front" - 9 nominations

"The Banshees of Inisherin" - 9 nominations

"Elvis" - 8 nominations

"The Fabelmans" - 7 nominations

"Tár" - 6 nominations

"Top Gun: Maverick" - 6 nominations

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" - 5 nominations

For the first time, two sequels -  “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Avatar: The Way of Water” - have been nominated for best picture.  The two blockbusters together have brought $3.5 billion in box office. 

However, Tom Cruise missed out on an acting nomination, but “Top Gun: Maverick” — often credited with bringing many moviegoers back to theaters — walked away with seven nominations.

