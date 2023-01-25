 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 25 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince George's uncanny twin spotted by royal fans: Photo goes viral

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 25, 2023

Prince Georges uncanny twin spotted by royal fans: Photo goes viral

Royal fans have spotted striking resemblance between Prince William and Kate Middleton's eldest son Prince George and his great-grandfather Earl John Spencer.

Charles Earl Spencer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a picture of the late John, 8th Earl Spencer, to mark his father's 99th birthday.

The 58-year-old posted an image of John as a 16-year-old cadet in 1940 - and his followers couldn't help but notice the likeness between the late Earl and his great-grandson, nine-year-old George.

On Twitter, the image was captioned: 'On his 99th birthday, today, a glimpse of my father as a 16-year-old cadet in 1940. 4 years later he’d be Mentioned in Despatches for his role as a tank commander in the Normandy invasion.

The eagle-eyed royal fans have rushed to point out the resemblance between Prince George and his great-grandfather after a photograph of the late John, 8th Earl Spencer was shared online, with one writing: 'Yes. Prince George is 100% Spencer family.'

The second one wrote: 'The male genes are very strong in your family. It's like you and little Prince George are so alike and you can see it also in this picture.'

More From Entertainment:

Ghislaine Maxwell makes last ditch effort to save Prince Andrew from public outrage?

Ghislaine Maxwell makes last ditch effort to save Prince Andrew from public outrage?
Brooke Shields clarifies why she opens up about being raped in her early 20s

Brooke Shields clarifies why she opens up about being raped in her early 20s
Drake recalls getting rejected over ‘outfit choices’: Deets inside

Drake recalls getting rejected over ‘outfit choices’: Deets inside
Marie Osmond opens up about being body-shamed on Donny & Marie set

Marie Osmond opens up about being body-shamed on Donny & Marie set
Frozen star Idina Menzel expresses regret for Let It Go change

Frozen star Idina Menzel expresses regret for Let It Go change
Simu Liu feels reflects on mass shooting at Lunar New Year celebration: ‘feels unsafe’

Simu Liu feels reflects on mass shooting at Lunar New Year celebration: ‘feels unsafe’
Sarah Michelle Gellar disregards Kelly Ripa’s ‘career advice’ about 'not moving to California'

Sarah Michelle Gellar disregards Kelly Ripa’s ‘career advice’ about 'not moving to California'
Jemima Goldsmith ‘excited’ to see friend Jason Donovan at her movie’s premiere

Jemima Goldsmith ‘excited’ to see friend Jason Donovan at her movie’s premiere
Tom Cruise, James Camron left in shock by Oscars

Tom Cruise, James Camron left in shock by Oscars
Princess Eugenie announces second pregnancy, shares adorable picture

Princess Eugenie announces second pregnancy, shares adorable picture
Netflix 'All Quiet on the Western Front' gets nominated in 9 categories in 2023 Oscars

Netflix 'All Quiet on the Western Front' gets nominated in 9 categories in 2023 Oscars
'Everything Everywhere' proves unlikely Oscar heavyweight with 11 nominations

'Everything Everywhere' proves unlikely Oscar heavyweight with 11 nominations