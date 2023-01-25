Prince George's uncanny twin spotted by royal fans: Photo goes viral

Royal fans have spotted striking resemblance between Prince William and Kate Middleton's eldest son Prince George and his great-grandfather Earl John Spencer.

Charles Earl Spencer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a picture of the late John, 8th Earl Spencer, to mark his father's 99th birthday.



The 58-year-old posted an image of John as a 16-year-old cadet in 1940 - and his followers couldn't help but notice the likeness between the late Earl and his great-grandson, nine-year-old George.

On Twitter, the image was captioned: 'On his 99th birthday, today, a glimpse of my father as a 16-year-old cadet in 1940. 4 years later he’d be Mentioned in Despatches for his role as a tank commander in the Normandy invasion.



The eagle-eyed royal fans have rushed to point out the resemblance between Prince George and his great-grandfather after a photograph of the late John, 8th Earl Spencer was shared online, with one writing: 'Yes. Prince George is 100% Spencer family.'

The second one wrote: 'The male genes are very strong in your family. It's like you and little Prince George are so alike and you can see it also in this picture.'