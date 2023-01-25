 
Princess Eugenie informed Meghan and Harry about pregnancy before royal family?

Commenting on Princess Eugenie's announcement of her pregnancy, royal expert Ingrid Seward said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were likely the "first to know" about Eugenie's special news

Speaking to the Mirror Seward said: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would have been amongst the first to hear the news of Eugenie’s pregnancy.

"Meghan and Harry are close with Eugenie – and not only has she stayed with them in California, but they have been on holidays together before Harry’s marriage.

"If the Sussexes come to the coronation in May, there will be an added incentive to see Eugenie as by then it is doubtful if she will want to travel herself."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also mentioned Eugenie in their Netflix documentary which had a recorded clip of Prince Andrew's daughter.

Eugenie had joined Harry to witness Superbowl 2022. She is said to have a soft corner for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for the way they have reacted to the treatment meted out to them by the royal family.

Her father was sidelined by the royal family after he was accused of raping Virginia Giuffre.



