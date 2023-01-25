 
Wednesday Jan 25 2023
Prince Harry says ‘beautfiul’ sport Rugby ‘indulges by inner rage’

Wednesday Jan 25, 2023

Prince Harry is revealing his favourite sport, which he always played at school.

In his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex writes how he gelled into his new school, Eton, by finding his niche in dry sports, especially rugby.

He pens: “I played every dry sport, though rugby captured my heart. Beautiful game, plus a good excuse to run into stuff very hard. Rugby let me indulge my rage, which some had now taken to calling a ‘red mist.’”

He adds: “Plus, I simply didn’t feel pain the way other boys did, which made me scary T on a pitch. No one had an answer for a boy actually seeking external pain to match his internal.”

Harry’s memoir is now out on shelves in stores.

