Wednesday Jan 25 2023
Meghan Markle called herself 'fortunate' as she quit acting for Prince Harry

Wednesday Jan 25, 2023

Meghan Markle did not feel like sacrificing when she decided to 'give up her career for Prince Harry.'

Speaking to BBC in her 2017 engagement interview, the Duchess of Sussex gushed over her entry into the Royal Family.

Meghan said: "I don't see it as giving anything up, I just see it as a change" and Harry added "it's a new challenge".

She continued: "It’s a new chapter. Right. And also keep in mind I been working on my show for seven years.

"So we're verY, very fortunate to be able to have that sort of longevity on a series and for me, once we hit the 100 episode marker I thought you know what I have I have ticked this box and I feel really proud of the work I've done there and now it's time to, as you said work as a team with you," he added.

