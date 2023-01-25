Netflix's top 10 globally trending movies, series: Full list

Netflix has offered its audience a wide collection of movies and series in multiple genres to entertain them.
Here's the list of top 10 shows currently trending on the platform:
TV series:
- That '90s Show
- Ginny & Georgia
- New Amsterdam
- Les Combattantes
- Bling Empire: New York
- Wednesday
- Vikings: Valhalla
- The Walking Dead
- Şahmaran
- Bake Squad
Movies:
- JUNG_E
- Narvik
- Sing 2
- Trolls
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- The Pez Outlaw
- Dog Gone
- The Wedding Year
- The Pale Blue Eye
- The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker