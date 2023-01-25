Netflix's top 10 globally trending movies, series: Full list

Netflix has offered its audience a wide collection of movies and series in multiple genres to entertain them.



Here's the list of top 10 shows currently trending on the platform:

TV series:

That '90s Show Ginny & Georgia New Amsterdam Les Combattantes Bling Empire: New York Wednesday Vikings: Valhalla The Walking Dead Şahmaran Bake Squad

Movies: