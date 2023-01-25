 
Wednesday Jan 25 2023
Netflix's top 10 globally trending movies, series: Full list

Wednesday Jan 25, 2023

Netflix has offered its audience a wide collection of movies and series in multiple genres to entertain them.

Here's the list of top 10 shows currently trending on the platform:

TV series:

  1. That '90s Show
  2. Ginny & Georgia
  3. New Amsterdam
  4. Les Combattantes
  5. Bling Empire: New York
  6. Wednesday
  7. Vikings: Valhalla
  8. The Walking Dead
  9. Şahmaran
  10. Bake Squad

Movies:

  1. JUNG_E
  2. Narvik
  3. Sing 2
  4. Trolls
  5. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  6. The Pez Outlaw
  7. Dog Gone
  8. The Wedding Year
  9. The Pale Blue Eye
  10. The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker

