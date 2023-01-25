 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 25 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘uncharacteristic’ absence after Prince Harry book raises eyebrows

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 25, 2023

Meghan Markle ‘uncharacteristic’ absence after Prince Harry book raises eyebrows
Meghan Markle ‘uncharacteristic’ absence after Prince Harry book raises eyebrows

Meghan Markle has been under the radar ever since her husband Prince Harry released his tell-all memoir Spare – the act of the Duchess which raised commentator’s concerns.

Writing for Mail on Sunday, expert Sarah Vine described the Duchess of Sussex’s absence as “uncharacteristic” before asking “Where was Meghan?”

Sarah expressed in her column: “I don’t mean in terms of the book–after all, her fingerprints are all over that. I mean physically, where is she? We haven’t seen hide nor hair of her for days. Which, really, is most uncharacteristic.”

The expert further noted that Meghan’s absence is eyebrow raising because she was expected to come out in the Duke of Sussex’s support after he released his memoir however she didn’t.

Sarah commented that it’s “not like her to dodge the limelight.”

More From Entertainment:

King Charles Crown Estate launches legal action against Elon Musk’s Twitter

King Charles Crown Estate launches legal action against Elon Musk’s Twitter
Kate Middleton to be ‘overwhelmed’ with royal responsibilities

Kate Middleton to be ‘overwhelmed’ with royal responsibilities
Netflix 'Fauda' attracts Arab world amid new season

Netflix 'Fauda' attracts Arab world amid new season

YG Entertainment is planning to shell out million dollars to BLACKPINK to renew contract: Report

YG Entertainment is planning to shell out million dollars to BLACKPINK to renew contract: Report
BTS' V makes ARMY emotional when talking about bandmate Jin

BTS' V makes ARMY emotional when talking about bandmate Jin
Kylie Jenner's raw emotions since Travis Scott split unearthed by insiders

Kylie Jenner's raw emotions since Travis Scott split unearthed by insiders
Netflix's top 10 globally trending movies, series: Full list

Netflix's top 10 globally trending movies, series: Full list
Kaia Gerber talks about her ‘Nepo baby’ status: ‘won't deny the privilege’

Kaia Gerber talks about her ‘Nepo baby’ status: ‘won't deny the privilege’
Gisele Bündchen is focusing on career, ‘starting over’ in ‘good frame of mind’

Gisele Bündchen is focusing on career, ‘starting over’ in ‘good frame of mind’
Paris Hilton spills the beans on tell-all memoir: ‘This book is my life story’

Paris Hilton spills the beans on tell-all memoir: ‘This book is my life story’
Paris Hilton becomes first-time mom to baby boy with Carter Reum

Paris Hilton becomes first-time mom to baby boy with Carter Reum
Jana Kramer breaks down ‘terror’ over blending families: ‘What about my kids’

Jana Kramer breaks down ‘terror’ over blending families: ‘What about my kids’