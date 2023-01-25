Meghan Markle ‘uncharacteristic’ absence after Prince Harry book raises eyebrows

Meghan Markle has been under the radar ever since her husband Prince Harry released his tell-all memoir Spare – the act of the Duchess which raised commentator’s concerns.

Writing for Mail on Sunday, expert Sarah Vine described the Duchess of Sussex’s absence as “uncharacteristic” before asking “Where was Meghan?”

Sarah expressed in her column: “I don’t mean in terms of the book–after all, her fingerprints are all over that. I mean physically, where is she? We haven’t seen hide nor hair of her for days. Which, really, is most uncharacteristic.”

The expert further noted that Meghan’s absence is eyebrow raising because she was expected to come out in the Duke of Sussex’s support after he released his memoir however she didn’t.

Sarah commented that it’s “not like her to dodge the limelight.”