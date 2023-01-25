Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s teams ‘divided’ over ‘Spare’ fallout

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s teams are reportedly ‘divided’ over the fallout from his explosive memoir Spare, reported Express UK.



Nile Gardiner, a former aide to former UK PM Margaret Thatcher, appeared on GB News recently to address the silence of Harry’s wife Meghan since the release of his book and the backlash that followed; as per recent polls, the Sussexes’ popularity has nosedived since Spare.

As per Gardiner: “I think the British public have turned Harry really into a pariah as a result of this very nasty book.”

“Also, in the United States as well the popularity of Harry and Meghan has fallen significantly and I do think that Harry and Meghan definitely underestimated the level of backlash there was going to be against Spare. Hence the reason why I think Meghan has been rather quiet,” Gardiner added.

He was then asked by host Dan Wootton whether he thinks the Duchess of Sussex is ‘distancing herself’ from her husband and his book to maintain her own PR.

To this, Gardiner said: “I do think we are beginning to see divisions in camp Harry and Meghan, because this book has been absolutely disastrous, I think for their standing and their image.”

“I think there will be fallout from this, and I would not be surprised if Meghan is deeply unhappy about the backlash the book has received and she's unhappy about Harry's performance,” he also said.

Prince Harry’s Spare was released on January 10 and broke sales records, however, the Duke of Sussex has come under fire for many of the revelations in the incendiary book.