Wednesday Jan 25 2023
Meghan Markle labeled ‘failing feminist’ since ‘no one will be fooled’

Wednesday Jan 25, 2023

Meghan Markle is currently being hounded for her inability to cement herself as a ‘feminist’ and ‘appearing positively’ in the eyes of female.

Royal expert Jack Royston made this admission, all while blasting the Duchess of Sussex for her ‘failure’ .

Mr Royston started by saying, “Where does this leave them? It seems that this trend exists across all age groups, so includes their core support of 18- to 24-year-olds, which is where so much of their content has been aimed. It also exists across gender lines.”

According to Express UK, “He has been mocked by a wide variety of people, including Jimmy Kimmel several times, Jimmy Fallon and others as well, including at the Critics' Choice Awards live on stage, and the end result appears to be that maybe some of those people who were wavering before and unsure whether their support was starting to ebb and flow away, have turned against”

“Harry and, it would seem, Meghan, too. Meghan, obviously her Archetypes podcast had a very strong feminist message.”

“She really branded herself for many years as a feminist activist and campaigner, but she is no more likely to be seen positively by women than men.”

