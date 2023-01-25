Prince Harry thought ‘marked difference’ between Meghan and Kate was ‘no big deal’

Prince Harry spotted the ‘marked difference’ between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton immediately when they first met however the Duke thought that it was ‘big deal’.

In his bombshell memoir Spare, Prince Harry recalled his now-wife’s first meeting with now-Princess of Wales where he spotted an obvious difference between the two.

“It’s so funny if I look back at it now, because now I know so much, and I’m so glad I didn’t then,” he wrote in his book. “Because I could just authentically be myself without so much preparedness.”

“The only possibly discordant note I could think of was the marked difference in how the two women dressed, which both of them seemed to notice,” Prince Harry further detailed in his tell-all book.

“Meg: ripped jeans, barefoot. Kate: done up to the nines. No big deal, I thought.”