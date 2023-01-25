 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 25 2023
By
Web Desk

Harry & Meghan director talks of ‘candid conversations’ before filming

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 25, 2023

File Footage

Harry & Meghan’s director has just shed some light on her personal fears surrounding the threat of having the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ‘misinterpreted’.

Director, Liz Garbus issued this accusation while speaking to Vanity Fair.

She began by revealing, “Early on, we had conversations…They understood things that were extremely important to me, and I understood how clear we would need to be about other things so that they would not be misinterpreted.”

This comes shortly after Liz referenced a column in The Sun by presenter Jeremy Clarkson who dreamed "of the day when [Meghan] is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her.”

In Liz's eyes, “That was an extreme example of the kind of coverage they’ve been getting. I certainly lived through it a bit.” 

