Wednesday Jan 25 2023
Prince Harry ‘breaking every rule’ imaginable

Wednesday Jan 25, 2023

Prince Harry has just been called for his inability to steer clear of the “cardinal rules of management.”

This admission has been issued by PR, reputation and crisis management expert, Edward Coram-James.

His admissions have been made to Express UK, and are another scathing attack against the royal.

Mr James started it all off by questioning, “How has the story been presented? Poorly. It has broken some of the cardinal rules of reputation management.”

“Half of the battle with reputation management is to make sure that your actions meet your words. This is all about perception.”

“Ultimately Harry may well be being sincere when he says that he wishes for reconciliation with his family. But, by saying this while continuing to throw punches against them, he risks appearing insincere.”

“And, if you appear insincere on one major thing, you often reduce your credibility in all things that you say.”

